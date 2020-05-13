5-year-old who stole parents car meets famous celebrities

The famous 5-year-old Utah boy Adrian Zamarripa who went viral for stealing his parents car made news again.

This time the boy and his parents were flown to Los Angeles to test drive a Lamborghini. That's right, an auto broker flew the family out to take yet another ride in the young boy's dream car. The owner of the luxury car broker dealership RD Whittington had a few words to speak with the young man. He was given a pep talk, how he needs to stay in school and listen to his mom.

RD took the family out to Malibu with the 5-year-old in the front seat. They made a pit stop at Jamie Foxx's house and then they Face Timed Lil Pump and Shaq who also gave the little boy some words of encouragement to keep on the right track.

Currently, the mother is in a little hot water for the incident but won't be facing any charges because of the lack of evidence for neglect.

