5-year-old who stole parents car gets rewarded with ride in dream car
UTAH - Adrian Zamarripa swiped the keys to the family SUV and took a joyride to California with hopes to purchase a Lamborghini on May 4th. The Utah Highway Patrol thought the driver of the Dodge Journey might have been impaired doing a top speed of 32 miles per hour, but it turned out to be a 5-year-old boy.
Jeremy Neves, a local businessman reached out to the family of the boy to see if he wanted to take a ride in a real Lamborghini.
“I’m absolutely inspired by the principles that he displayed of success ― knowing what he wants, going after it,” Neves told a local TV station.
“Absolutely, I’m not encouraging kids to go out and take their parents’ car, and do anything else that’s illegal,” he said. “I’m not advocating that at all.”
There's footage from the Lamborghini ride showing the young boy sitting on his mother's lap in the passenger seat without a seatbelt while Neves drove fast.