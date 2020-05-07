5-year-old who stole parents car gets rewarded with ride in dream car

UTAH - Adrian Zamarripa swiped the keys to the family SUV and took a joyride to California with hopes to purchase a Lamborghini on May 4th. The Utah Highway Patrol thought the driver of the Dodge Journey might have been impaired doing a top speed of 32 miles per hour, but it turned out to be a 5-year-old boy.

Jeremy Neves, a local businessman reached out to the family of the boy to see if he wanted to take a ride in a real Lamborghini.

“I’m absolutely inspired by the principles that he displayed of success ― knowing what he wants, going after it,” Neves told a local TV station.

“Absolutely, I’m not encouraging kids to go out and take their parents’ car, and do anything else that’s illegal,” he said. “I’m not advocating that at all.”