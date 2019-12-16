33rd MLK Youth Summit
Everything you need to know about the 2020 youth summit
Univision,Dec 16, 2019 – 1:00 PM EST
Event Schedule
Day 1: January 4, 2020
Keynote & Speakers + Drumline Competition
Ages 5-7 only
9am - 12p with breakfast served
Ages 8 - 19 (only)
1pm - 6pm
Meal served
Historic Magik Theater & Hemisfair
420 S Alamo St. - San Antonio, TX
Day 2 : January 5, 2020
Youth Concert
Entertainment by: That Girl Lay Lay, Double Xperience, Simply Rayne, King Savage & The Ghetto Avengers plus a main act.
Pre-Register today at: http://city-of-san-antonio-mlk-youth-summit-2020.ticketleap.com/