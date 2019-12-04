$25K Qualifier information on December 8th
FAQ
Univision,Dec 4, 2019 – 3:00 PM EST
Those who qualified with VIBE 107.5 and 98.5 The Beat for the $25K, we've got the information to clear things up.
WHERE: Lone Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM
ADDRESS: 8811 Interstate 35 Access Rd, San Antonio, TX 78211
REGISTRATION TIME: Check in the Beat/Vibe tent look for the letter of your last name and get in the appropriate line between 3p - 4:30p
HOW THE DRAWING TAKES PLACE: Those who registered at the tent will have their name will be placed into the tumbler and one winner will be choosen to win the $25,000.
NOTE: A valid I.D. is needed to be registered. Must be present to win.