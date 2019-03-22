98.5 The Beat
21 Savage shows off his $100k bed
Just another reason not to leave your bed
Univision,Mar 22, 2019 – 11:07 AM EDT
21 Savage just bought him self a brand new $100,000 bed. We're saying that this bed better tuck him in at night. The bed includes a large screen for video games or tv along with a fancy audio system, shades that comes down on the sides and mood lighting.
According to the manufactuer, the bed will be able to monitor your sleep paterns and adjust your pillows with a touch of a button.
Savage claims that he's the first one in America with his Italian made bed.