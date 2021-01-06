2021 GRAMMYs postponed awards post over concerns over the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Los Angeles
Press here to react
It appears that the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the 2021 Grammys. Organizers have announced the new date as March 14th after "thoughtful conversations with health officials."
“The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do,” the Recording Academy and CBS, the network broadcasting the show, said in a statement. “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show. We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”
The organizers had already planned on a limited show for the 2021 event forgoing a live audience and just having presenters and performers only on-site. The 2020 Emmys had done a similar show where the nominees had appeared and accepted the award via video.
On another note, the Grammys are set on the same date as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards. The officials over at the SAG-AFTRA orgaization had expressed they're "extremely disappointed" by the move.
You can view all of the 2021 GRAMMYs nominees here.