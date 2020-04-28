2 Chainz feels its not a good time to reopen his restaurant; feeds homeless instead

The governer of Georgia had given businesses the green light to start opening back up in efforts to restart the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Atlanta native rapper 2 Chainz and his business partner Snoop Dillard started to plan to re-open their restaurant, Escobar. Giving it second thought the two decided that it's too early according to TMZ.



The rapper and his business partner went to work on helping feed Atlanta's homeless population from food from the restaurant.

The 42-year-old along with his business partner, Snoop Dillard set up shop right in front of their restaurant. They boxed up fresh pasta dishes while another person was handing out individually wrapped fork and napkin sets, handing personally to the homeless. They marked the sidewalk every six feet with chalk to make sure people are social distancing.

