2 Chainz Atlanta restaurant shut down by the cops

Rapper 2 Chainz's Atlanta restaurant was slammed packed with customers who were inside the establishment smoking hookah and ordering bottles.

Escobar Restaurant & Tapas was operating as a restaurant at the time and was ordered to close their doors on Monday night. Georgia State Police made a visit to the restaurant after officers drove by and witnessed that the location was rather "busy and loud." As the night continued, there was even a line of people waiting outside to get in.

Photos that were posted to the restaurant's social media account showed evidence of a packed house with no social distancing as recommended by the CDC in the middle of a pandemic, in case you forgot.

Police had spoken to the restaurant manager and shut down the establishment in violation of COVID-19 executive orders of slowing reopening the economy.