11-year-old met his favorite artists before he died of cancer

This is a heart touching story.

Elijah, an 11-year-old cancer patient died last week. Right before he died, he got one wish granted. He was able to meet three of his favorite artists. Elijah's cousin, Michael Watson II confirmed the news that he got to meet The Weeknd, Drake and J Cole via FaceTime. The artists told Elijah that he is brave.

"Over the past three years, my 11-year-old cousin had battled with cancer with the utmost resilience. Elijah's physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday." Michael wrote on his Instagram post.

"He didn't leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though. Last weekend, Elijah got to 'meet' 3 of his favorite artists—The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We’ll hold onto these moments forever."



Watson thanked all of those who made this possible in such a short amount of time.

"Please lift Kiara, Elijah's mom, and the rest of the fam up in your thoughts & prayers," he added. "In a time where there seems like so much is out of our control, one thing that we all have the power to give + show others is LOVE."

"Showing my baby some love these last difficult days of his life." Kirara Swope, the mother of Elijah said in an emotional Instagram post. "I truly appreciate you all."