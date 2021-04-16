Meet the first all-girls baseball team The Humboldt Park Gators
Named after the little critter, that made the nearby lagoon famous.
Por:: Omar Ramos,16 Abr 2021 – 01:45 PM EDT
The Humboldt Park Gators
The inaugural game for Chicago's first Little League all-girls baseball team. They are called the Humboldt Park Gators, named after the little critter, that made the nearby lagoon famous.
1 min de lectura
The Gators were created in the summer of 2019. Last year's season didn't happen because of the pandemic.
The girls' ages range from 10-12 years.
The team girls kicked off the season on a great note, beating the all-boys Barnstormers 8-6 in six innings at Little Cubs Field.
