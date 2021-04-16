null: nullpx
Meet the first all-girls baseball team The Humboldt Park Gators

Named after the little critter, that made the nearby lagoon famous.
16 Abr 2021
The Humboldt Park Gators

The inaugural game for Chicago's first Little League all-girls baseball team. They are called the Humboldt Park Gators, named after the little critter, that made the nearby lagoon famous.

The Gators were created in the summer of 2019. Last year's season didn't happen because of the pandemic.

The girls' ages range from 10-12 years.

The team girls kicked off the season on a great note, beating the all-boys Barnstormers 8-6 in six innings at Little Cubs Field.

