Country MegaTicket 2020

Los 7 Conciertos que incluye el Country MegaTicket...
24 Ene 2020 – 5:18 PM EST

Country MegaTicket incluye 7 conciertos durante el año...

* Saturday, May 30 Chris Young with Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith

* Friday, June 5 Brad Paisley with Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett

* Thursday, June 25 Rascal Flatts with special guests

* Sunday, August 16 Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae

* Saturday, August 22 Jason Alden with Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver

* Saturday, September 19 Brooks & Dunn with special guests

* Saturday, September 26 Tim McGraw with Midland and Ingrid Andress

