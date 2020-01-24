Eventos Locales
Country MegaTicket 2020
Los 7 Conciertos que incluye el Country MegaTicket...
Vanessa Peña,24 Ene 2020 – 5:18 PM EST
Country MegaTicket incluye 7 conciertos durante el año...
* Saturday, May 30 Chris Young with Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith
* Friday, June 5 Brad Paisley with Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett
* Thursday, June 25 Rascal Flatts with special guests
* Sunday, August 16 Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae
* Saturday, August 22 Jason Alden with Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver
* Saturday, September 19 Brooks & Dunn with special guests
* Saturday, September 26 Tim McGraw with Midland and Ingrid Andress
