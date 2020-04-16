Asistencia con Alimentacion
Aqui algunos lugares donde ofrecen assistencia con alimentacion...
Ubicaciones de distribución de alimentos:
Chicago Public Schools
https://cps.edu/mealsites
Monday – Friday, 9am-1pm
Free meals (breakfast and lunch)
Every young person under 18 years old is eligible, No child will be turned away.
They will receive 3 days of meals for each child
1-773-553-KIDS or email at familyservices@cps.edu to make a request for food delivery.
St Martin De Porres Church Food Pantry
5112 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60644
(773) 287-0206
HOURS: Wednesday and Thursday: 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
SERVICE AREA: N: Lake St - S: Roosevelt Blvd.; E: Cicero Ave - W: Central
Hope Community Church Food Pantry
5900 W Iowa, Chicago, IL 60644 (773) 921-2243
HOURS: Friday 12:00pm-2:00pm
SERVICE AREA: Zip Codes: 60644 and 60651
Manna Food Pantry (HUD)
1230 S Millard Ave, Chicago
Marillac House Food Pantry
2859 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60612 (773) 584-4539
HOURS: Monday 11:00am-1:30pm; Wednesday 3:00pm-6:00pm; Friday 10:00am-12:30pm
New Morning Star MBC Pantry (HUD)
206 S Hamlin Blvd, Chicago
The Greater Chicago Food Depository
Food Pantry Assistance, SNAP benefits, COVID-19 related job losses 773-843-5416
Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Meals on Wheels For Seniors
The home-delivered meal program for seniors is managed by The Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (312) 744-4016.
BraveSpace Alliance (trangender, queer on Southside)
https://www.bravespacealliance.org/ , (773) 333-5199
Delivering food to LGBTQ and transgender individuals, regardless of immigration status.
For Individuals with Disabilities
Chicago Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities (MOPD) at (312) 744-6673.
HOMELESS SHELTER DIRECTORY
https://www.homelessshelterdirectory.org/cgi-bin/id/cityfoodbanks.cgi?city=Chicago&state=IL