Asistencia con Alimentacion

Aqui algunos lugares donde ofrecen assistencia con alimentacion...

Ubicaciones de distribución de alimentos:

Chicago Public Schools

https://cps.edu/mealsites

Monday – Friday, 9am-1pm

Free meals (breakfast and lunch)

Every young person under 18 years old is eligible, No child will be turned away.

They will receive 3 days of meals for each child

1-773-553-KIDS or email at familyservices@cps.edu to make a request for food delivery.

St Martin De Porres Church Food Pantry

5112 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60644

(773) 287-0206

HOURS: Wednesday and Thursday: 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

SERVICE AREA: N: Lake St - S: Roosevelt Blvd.; E: Cicero Ave - W: Central

Hope Community Church Food Pantry

5900 W Iowa, Chicago, IL 60644 (773) 921-2243

HOURS: Friday 12:00pm-2:00pm

SERVICE AREA: Zip Codes: 60644 and 60651

Manna Food Pantry (HUD)

1230 S Millard Ave, Chicago

Marillac House Food Pantry

2859 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60612 (773) 584-4539

HOURS: Monday 11:00am-1:30pm; Wednesday 3:00pm-6:00pm; Friday 10:00am-12:30pm

New Morning Star MBC Pantry (HUD)

206 S Hamlin Blvd, Chicago

The Greater Chicago Food Depository

Food Pantry Assistance, SNAP benefits, COVID-19 related job losses 773-843-5416

Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Meals on Wheels For Seniors

The home-delivered meal program for seniors is managed by The Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (312) 744-4016.

BraveSpace Alliance (trangender, queer on Southside)

https://www.bravespacealliance.org/ , (773) 333-5199

Delivering food to LGBTQ and transgender individuals, regardless of immigration status.

For Individuals with Disabilities

Chicago Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities (MOPD) at (312) 744-6673.

HOMELESS SHELTER DIRECTORY

https://www.homelessshelterdirectory.org/cgi-bin/id/cityfoodbanks.cgi?city=Chicago&state=IL