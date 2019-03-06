R. Kelly explodes in an interview about his sexual abuse allegations

"This Morning" a show on CBS with Gayle King had sat down with R. Kelly about his side of the story.

The 52-year-old R&B singer spoke with King in the hour and 20 minute interview refuting the accusations that he had underage sexual relationships and Kelly swatted them down calling them lies.

In an emotional response, Kelly looked straight at the camera and said "That's stupid!" Quit playin', I didn't do that stuff. I'm fighting for my life!"

Kelly is looking at 10 counts of sexual aggravated abuse dating as far back as 1998.

The full interview will air Wednesday.