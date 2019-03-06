R. Kelly behind on child support payments

R. Kelly could be headed back to the Cook County Jail for failing to pay more than $160k in child support to his ex-wife, Drea Kelly. The R&B singer his battling a lot of legal issues at the moment including 10 counts of sexual abuse of minors.

Sources told TMZ that if R. Kelly cannot come up with the minimum amount of $161,633 by 10am central time on Wednesday, March 6th he could be headed back to the big house. On top of that the district attorney could charge R. Kelly criminally for failure to pay for the child support. Let you know that any child support owed in the amount over $20k is a felony.