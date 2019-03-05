Pro wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at 61

Christopher Alan Pallies or better known by his stage name as King Kong Bundy has died at the age of 61. The cause of Bundy's death have not yet been revealed.

WWE expressed their sincere condolences in regards to the death of Bundy in a Tweet posted Tuesday.



The 6' 4" professional wrestler weighed 458 pounds and was called the "walking condominium." Competitors who had to face Bundy feared him when he stepped between the ropes.

Bundy appeared in the WWE scene in the 1980's when he made an appearance in WrestleMania and had challenged Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship inside a steel cage for WrestleMania 2 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Bundy had also taken on other wrestling greats such as Andre the Giant, Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase and The Undertaker.

Aside from wrestling, Bundy had also made appearances on TV shows including "Married With Children" and a SportsCenter commercial.