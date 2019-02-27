Prince Royce delivers touching Selena tribute at Houston Rodeo

A day after Kacey Musgraves made her touching Selena tribute at the Houston Rodeo, Prince Royce came with his delivery on February 26th.

Royce honored Selena along with the cheering fans in rememberance of Selena's performance 24 years ago inside the Astrodome on the same day in 1995.

The Latin singer performed Selena's "No Me Queda Mas" and the fans to held up their cellphones with the flashlight on to mimic candles being waved in the air. It was definately a beautiful sight to see.

Royce felt the energy of the crowd.



Selena's sister Suzette gave thanks in an Instagram post feeling the great love of her late sister.