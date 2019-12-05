null: nullpx
Become a partner of hope today with the St. Jude Radiothon

Make a difference by making a pledge either over the phone or online
5 Dic 2019 – 6:39 AM EST

Today Univision and St. Jude joins forces to help children that are in need at the St. Jude Children's hospital fighting for their life. Today and tomorrow, you will hear patient stories along with the toll-free phone number where you can call to make a donation.

Those who donate will get a "This Shirt Saves Lives" T-shirt in your choice of either English or Spanish


Become a Partner In Hope



Two easy ways to donate:


Call 1-800-626-8432


To make a donation online, visit: stjude.org/radio/kvbh

