Tubería rota deja a cientos de usuarios del tren L sin servicio

Really cool to get to the train & be told the L ends at Bedford Ave. Also really cool to take the M instead to the city only to be told it’s running on the J line. Really cool waiting 15 mins for the F. Thx @NYGovCuomo for funding Amazon instead of, oh, I DON’T KNOW, THE @MTA pic.twitter.com/8QdkRsWP93

— Andrea Vocos (@Andrea_Vocos) January 23, 2019