Tormenta invernal: Todo lo que necesita saber

#JFK Winter Storm Update: Cancellation totals have increased slightly (157 ➡️ 162), flights are arriving/departing with minimal delays (avg 15 min or less) & AirTrain service is normal.

Please continue to confirm flight status with your airline before going to #JFKairport. pic.twitter.com/Je4Ys9RF6G

— Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) January 19, 2019