Univision Launches Season of Giving To Help Non-profits Diversify Their Resources
Univision is kicking off its Season of Giving by helping non-profit organizations with free translations to help reach Spanish speakers. Univision employees will volunteer their services and be matched with a partner organization whose mission aligns with their own passion areas. The program is intended to help diversify these organizations' portfolios and reach the Hispanic community more effectively by having their English language brochures, blogs, websites, social media and other resources available in Spanish.
The participating organizations also have the unique opportunity to be featured on Univision’s programs and social media platforms.
Submit an application to participate in Univision's Season of Giving starting on Monday, November 15, 2021 through Friday, April 1, 2022.