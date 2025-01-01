As a parent of young children, I know just how nonstop life can get. Recently, one of my friends, who is also a mom, reminded me of that when she told me about how one of her busiest days could have led to a dangerous situation.
In Learning Heroes’ new parent and educator national survey, we asked parents about the actions they plan to take for their children this summer and this is what rose to the top: quality time with family and friends; focusing on social/emotional skills; and supporting academics (reading, writing and math skills).
We are reminded this month, and every Black History Month, that, while we strive to be one nation indivisible, we do not achieve this end by erasing the contributions, experiences, and perspective of Black and Brown people. Two centuries of such erasure and the privileging of false white assimilation and incomplete mestizaje narratives have consequences for the racially inclusive future we say we seek.
It’s hard to believe the end of the school year is around the corner! With some in-person celebrations returning, our kids get a much-needed opportunity to shine alongside their friends (and feel a sense of normalcy)! I recently felt emotional seeing my daughter on stage at school for the first time since the pandemic. But even more than the performance, I was struck by witnessing her jump in to help a classmate who was feeling overwhelmed before they went on stage. After the show, I let her know that watching her show such kindness was the highlight of the night for me and asked her to reflect on why it mattered. Guided by her, we had a beautiful conversation about empathy. For me, it was a reminder that it’s often the behind-the-scenes moments that are the real showstoppers because they give us a peek into our child’s development.
The past few years haven’t been easy for parents or teachers so as we start the new school year, it’s a chance to start fresh and focus on our shared goal–making sure our children thrive socially, emotionally and academically. In fact, our recent national research shows that parents, teachers, and principals are aligned on what matters most about school-home communications—building trust and making sure families have a clear picture of how their child is progressing. As the mother of a rising third grader and Kindergartener, these priorities really resonate for me.
Parent-teacher conferences are one of the main ways families and teachers communicate about student progress but there’s a lot to cover in under 10 minutes. It’s important we as parents be proactive at these meetings to get the information we need to best support our child and establish regular communication with the teacher. Given all the Covid related disruption to learning, this is especially important this year. The vast majority of parents say they want a better understanding of what’s expected of their child this year and how their child is progressing.
Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC), or arthrogryposis for short, is a diagnosis characterized by multiple joint contractures or stiffness of the joints. A contracture occurs when a joint stiffens, resulting in a fixed bent or straight position and restricting its overall movement.
When I decided to get a dog, I didn’t realize the amount of love, companionship, and peace I would receive from bringing this dog into my life. I decided to get my dog, Teddy, a Maltese, while going through some really big life changes. They say there are five most stressful life events one goes through: death of a loved one, divorce, moving, major illness or injury and job loss. I was going through a divorce and was furloughed from work because of Covid-19, so I thought getting a puppy would bring me happiness, and it sure did. I also learned that having a puppy provided me new purpose, which helped with my mental health and anxiety. Here are a few ways my dog Teddy helps with my mental health.
