Cardi B & Bruno Mars drop new song "Please Me"
The new sexy NSFW single is here!
Univision,15 Feb 2019 – 11:08 AM EST
Bruno Mars and Cardi B teamed up to deliver "Please Me" just in time for Valentines in this NSFW song. Both artists had teased their upcoming track with a photo of both of them but no one had any idea what the song would consist of.
Cardi B had just deactivated her Instagram account only to bring it back to announce "Ok so I'm back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars. #twogrammywinningartists."
This isn't the first time the duo paired up for a song, back in 2016 they collaborated for their hit song "Finesse."
WARNING: This song contains explicit language - listener discretion advised (NSFW)