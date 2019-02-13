Magali Delarosa releases music video for 'Mira Lo Que Has Hecho’

Pharr, Texas native Magali Delarosa just released the music video to “Mira Lo Que Has Hecho” on Tuesday (Feb. 12) is about relationship issues between the couple.

The video that features Magali was directed by Michael Salgado, Jr, the son of Michael Salgado, who had brought the video to life with the help from Zurdo Records.

Magali spoke to Tejano Nation, stating that the song was written by her father, Carlos Delarosa along with her producers in the Valley.

Magali hints that a new album will be dropping later this year. Her latest sophomore album, Amor Borato, was released in September 2017.