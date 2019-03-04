Luke Perry dies after suffering stroke

'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor Luke Perry has died shortly after suffering a major stroke Monday morning. Perry was receiving treatment at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank.

According to his representative, Luke was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, his fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, his ex-wife Minnie Sharp, his mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, his brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends by his side.

Last Wednesday, Perry was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke at his Sherman Oaks, CA home.

Representatives said that his doctors had sedated Perry in hopes to give him a fighting chance to recover from the major stroke but later doctors had determined that the stoke was too severe.

Perry had started his acting career in the early 80's and quickly became a household name from the show "Beverly Hills, 90210". His most recent role was starring as Archie's dad on "Riverdale".