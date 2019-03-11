98.5 The Beat
Los Tigres del Norte broke Cardi B's Houston Rodeo record
Sorry Cardi B
Univision,11 Mar 2019 – 2:07 PM EDT
Just nine days after Cardi B made her record breaking Houston Rodeo debut on March 1st, Los Tigres del Norte performed at the Houston Rodeo's Go Tejano Day setting a new record.
Los Tigres del Norte performed inside the packed football arena downtown Houston breaking Cardi B's attendance record by six which brings the new attendance record to 75,586.
Houston Rodeo acknowledge the new record with a tweet.
