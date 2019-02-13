Looking for a job in the restaurant industry?

Join La Familia Cortez restaurants for a Job Fair taking place at La Margarita (120 Produce Row, San Antonio, TX 78207) on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 3p - 6p.

Looking for top notch talent to join the La Familia Cortez team.

Opportunties available:

- Host

- Cashiers

- Food Servers

- Assistant Servers

- Kitchen Staff

- Restaurant Managers

Come dressed to impress and be ready for an on-site interview, also don't forget to bring your I.D.

For more information call up 210-225-3955 or visit www.joinlafamiliacortez.com