Looking for a job in the restaurant industry?
Start with the La Familia Cortez job fair
Univision,13 Feb 2019 – 3:14 PM EST
Join La Familia Cortez restaurants for a Job Fair taking place at La Margarita (120 Produce Row, San Antonio, TX 78207) on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 3p - 6p.
Looking for top notch talent to join the La Familia Cortez team.
Opportunties available:
- Host
- Cashiers
- Food Servers
- Assistant Servers
- Kitchen Staff
- Restaurant Managers
Come dressed to impress and be ready for an on-site interview, also don't forget to bring your I.D.
For more information call up 210-225-3955 or visit www.joinlafamiliacortez.com