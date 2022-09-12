Alimentos gratis en Montgomery este martes: ubicaciones y horarios
Este martes 13 de septiembre, cinco lugares del condado Montgomery, en Maryland, ofrecerán alimentos gratis.
Las entregas iniciarán a las 10 am y se extenderán hasta las 7 pm de este martes.
Entregas de alimentos en Montgomery
Mid County Hub Food Distributions
10700 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20902
Choice Pantry Food Distribution
13 Firstfield Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
2 a 3 pm
The UpCounty Hub Food Distribution
Church of the Nazarene
8921 Warfield Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20882
2 a 3 pm
Oak Chapel Food Distribution
Layhill Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20906
3 a 6 pm
Registro previo al teléfono 240-462-6086 o por mensaje de texto al 14500
East County Hub Food Distribution at Windsor Court Apartments & Towers Windsor Court Apartment & Towers
13802 Castle Blvd., Silver Spring, MD
5 a 7 pm