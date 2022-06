Liberan a "Bellisisma", una manatí que estuvo 15 meses en rehabilitación

JUPITER, FL - JUNE 21: Jamie Brackin a wildlife keeper at the Miami Seaquarium sprays water on a manatee as they prepare to release him into the Loxahatchee River at the Jonathan Dickinson State Park boat ramp on June 21, 2016 in Jupiter, Florida. The juvenile male manatee was rescued after being found about a year ago with watercraft injuries and was rehabilitated at Miami Seaquarium. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Crédito: Getty Images