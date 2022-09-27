Estos son los refugios abiertos para resguardarse del huracán Ian en los condados la Bahía de Tampa
Algunos condados del área han emitido alertas de evacuación obligatoria y voluntaria para algunas zonas del área de la Bahía de Tampa. Recuerda que los refugios son la última opción, pero si los necesitas aquí te informamos dónde están.
Condados como Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Sarasota, Manatee y Hernando han declarado evacuación obligatoria para los residentes que viven en Zonas A, por lo que se pide a la población que busque dónde quedarse durante los próximos días alejada de la costa.
Recuerda que la recomendación es buscar alojamiento con familiares, amigos o en un hotel y que los refugios deben ser la última opción para resguardarse del huracán.
Las autoridades han repetido en múltiples ocasiones que las personas que acudan a un refugio deben estar al tanto de que no son cómodos, cuentan con lo básico y no todos reciben mascotas.
Lista de refugios activos para el huracán Ian en la Bahía de Tampa
Refugios en el condado Hillsborough
Más información sobre los refugios de Hillsborough
https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/public-safety/emergency-management/emergency-shelters
Refugios para la población en general
Burnett Middle, 1010 N Kingsway Rd., Seffner (Pet-friendly)
Durant High School, 4748 Cougar Path, Plant City (Pet-friendly)
Lockhart Elementary, 3719 N 17TH St., Tampa
Middleton High School, 4801 N 22nd St., Tampa
Newsome High School, 16550 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia
Pizzo Elementary, 11701 Bull Run, Tampa
Reddick Elementary, 325 West Lake Dr., Wimauma
Sickles High School, 7950 Gunn Highway, Tampa (Pet-friendly)
Steinbrenner High School, 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz (Pet-friendly)
Valrico Elementary, 609 S Miller Rd., Valrico
Benito Middle, 10101 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa
Boyette Springs Elementary, 10141 Sedgebrook Dr., Riverview
Sessums Elementary, 11525 Ramble Creek Dr., Tampa
Cypress Creek Elementary, 4040 19th Ave. NE, Ruskin
Hammond Elementary, 8008 N. Mobley Rd., Odessa
Jennings Middle, 9325 Govenors Rd., Seffner
Marshall Middle, 18 S. Maryland Ave., Plant City
Mulrennan Middle, 4215 Durant Rd., Tampa
Nelson Elementary, 5413 Durant Rd., Tampa
Shields Middle, 15732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin (Aceptan mascotas)
Turner Elementary, 9020 Imperial Oaks Blvd., Tampa
Wharton High School, 20150 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa
Bartels Middle, 9190 Imperial Oaks Blvd., Tampa (Aceptan mascotas)
Barrington Middle, 5925 Village Center Dr., Lithia (Aceptan mascotas)
Brandon High School, 1101 Victoria St., Brandon
Cimino Elementary, 4329 Culbreath Rd., Valrico
Knights Elementary, 4815 N. Keene Rd., Plant City
Martinez Middle, 5601 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz
McKitrick Elementary, 5503 Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz
Pride Elementary, 10310 Lions Den Dr., Tampa
Smith, Sgt. Paul Middle, 14303 Citrus Pointe Dr., Tampa (Aceptan mascotas)
Summerfield Elementary, 11990 Big Bend Rd., Riverview
Tomlin Middle, 501 N. Woodrow Wilson, Plant City
Turkey Creek Middle, 5005 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City
Dorothy York Innovation Academy , 5995 Covington Garden Drive, Apollo Beach
Bevis Elementary, 5720 Osprey Ridge Dr., Lithia
Bowers-Whitley Career Center, 13609 N. 22nd St., Tampa
Refugios para personas con necesidades especiales
Erwin Tech, 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa (Aceptan mascotas)
Sumner High School, 10650 County Road 672, Riverview (Aceptan mascotas)
Strawberry Crest High School, 4691 Gallagher Rd., Dover (Aceptan mascotas)
Riverview High School School, 11311 Boyette Rd., Riverview (Aceptan mascotas)
Refugios en el condado Pinellas
Bauder Elementary 12755 86th Ave N, Seminole
Belleair Elementary 1156 Lakeview Rd, Clearwater
Campbell Park Elementary 1051 7th Ave S, St. Petersburg
Carwise Middle 3301 BENTLY DR, Palm Harbor
Clearwater Fundamental 1660 PALMETTO ST, Clearwater
Douglas L. Jamerson Elementary 1200 37th St S, St. Petersburg
Dunedin Community Center 1920 PINEHURST RD, Dunedin
Dunedin Elementary 900 Union St, Dunedin
Dunedin Highland Middle 70 PATRICIA AVE, Dunedin
Fairmount Park Elementary 575 41ST ST S, St. Petersburg
Gibbs High 850 34th St S, St. Petersburg
James B. Sanderlin IB World School 2350 22nd Ave S, St. Petersburg
John M. Sexton Elementary 1997 54th Ave N, St. Petersburg
Largo High 410 Missouri Ave, Largo
Lealman Exchange 5175 45th St N, St. Petersburg
Lealman Innovation Academy 4900 28th St N, Lealman
McMullen-Booth Elementary 3025 Union St, Clearwater
Melrose Elementary 1752 13th Ave S, St. Petersburg
Mildred Helms Elementary 561 Clearwater Largo Rd S, Largo
New Heights Elementary 3901 37th St N, St. Petersburg
Palm Harbor Middle 1800 Tampa Rd, Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor University High 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor
Ross Norton Recreation Center 1426 S Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Clearwater
Skycrest Elementary 10 N Corona Ave, Clearwater
SPC Midtown 1300 22nd Street S, St. Petersburg
Refugios para personas con necesidades especiales en Pinellas
John Hopkins Middle 701 16th St S, St. Petersburg
Palm Harbor University High 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor
Refugios que aceptan mascotas en Pinellas
Largo High School, 410 Missouri Avenue North, Largo
Gibbs High School, 850 34th Street South, St. Petersburg
Refugios en el condado Polk
Los refugios del condado Polk comienzan a opedrar a las 12 mediodía del martes 27 de septiembre.
Horizons Elementary School 1700 Forest Lake Dr, Davenport
Sleepy Hill Elementary School 2285 Sleepy Hill Rd, Lakeland
R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School 5500 Yates Rd, Lakeland
Chain Of Lakes Elementary School 7001 Hwy 653, Winter Haven
Mulberry Middle School 500 SE Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Mulberry
Spessard Holland Elementary 2342 E.F. Griffin Rd, Bartow
Auburndale High School 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale
Citrus Ridge Academy 1775 Sand Mine Rd, Davenport
George Jenkins High School 6000 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland
Highlands Grove Elementary 4510 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland
Kathleen High School 1100 Red Devil Way, Lakeland
Lake Marion Creek Middle School 3055 Lake Marion Creek Dr, Poinciana
Winter Haven High School 600 6th St SE, Winter Haven
Refugios para personas con necesidades especiales en el condado Polk
FDOH Polk Specialty Care Unit 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow
McKeel Academy 1810 W. Parker St., Lakeland
Ridge Community High School 500 Orchid Dr., Davenport
Refugios que aceptan mascotas en el condado Polk
Tenoroc High School 4905 Saddle Creek Rd., Lakeland
Lake Region High School 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake
Haines City High School 2800 Hornet Drive, Haines City
Más sobre Huracán Ian
Refugios en el condado Manatee
En el condado Manatee hay evacuación obligatoria para las Zonas A y B y evacuación voluntaria para Zona C.
En las próximas horas abrirán más refugios en Manatee, aquí puedes ver la lista actualizada. https://extreme-weather-dashboard-manateegis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/emergency-evacuations-and-shelters?fbclid=IwAR2c_-6JIFdvK2oCOgxlvXS0UBpXaU0zpQBFwKcwHhhDqGM1qAhEmdh4QcU
Bayshore Elementary School 6120 26th Street West, Bradenton
Freedom Elementary School 9515 State Road 64 East, Bradenton
Gullett Elementary School 12125 44th Ave. East, Bradenton
Harvey Elementary School 8610 115th Ave. East, Parrish
Lee Middle School 4000 53rd Avenue West, Bradenton
Mcneal Elementary School 6325 Lorraine Road, Bradenton
26 Miller Elementary School 601 43rd Street West, Bradenton
7 Myakka City Elementary School 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City
Rodgers Garden Elementary School 515 13th Ave West, Bradenton
Williams Elementary School 3404 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish
23 Willis Elementary School 14705 The Masters Avenue, Bradenton
Refugios que aceptan mascotas en condado Manatee
Braden River High School 6545 sr 70 east, Bradenton
Manatee High School 902 33rd Street Court West, Bradenton
Mills Elementary School 7200 69th Street East, Palmetto
Refugios en el condado Sarasota
Más información en el sitio oficial del condado Sarasota
https://www.scgov.net/government/emergency-services/emergency-management/evacuation-centers
Atwater Elementary School 4701 Huntsville Ave. North Port
Booker High School 3201 N. Orange Ave. Sarasota
Brookside Middle School 3636 South Shade Ave. Sarasota
Fruitville Elementary School 601 N. Honore Ave., Sarasota
Gulf Gate Elementary School 6500 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
Heron Creek Middle School 6501 W. Price Blvd
North Port
North Port High School 6400 West Price Blvd
North Port
Phillippi Shores Elementary 4747 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231
Riverview High School 1 Ram Way, Sarasota
Southside Elementary School 1901 Webber Street, Sarasota
Taylor Ranch Elementary 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice, FL 34293
Woodland Middle School 2700 Panacea Blvd., North Port
Refugios en el condado Pasco
Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road, Dade City
Cypress Creek High School, 8701 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel
Cypress Creek Middle School, 8845 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Ave., Wesley Chapel
Thomas E. Weightman Middle School, 30649 Wells Road, #3903, Wesley Chapel
Pasco Middle School, 13925 14th Street, Dade City
Refugio sólo para personas con necesidades especiales en Pasco
Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Ave., Hudson
Refugios que aceptan mascotas en Pasco
Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Ave., Hudson
River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey
Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Blvd., Land O’ Lakes
Wiregrass Ranch High School, 2909 Mansfield Blvd., Wesley Chapel
Refugios en el condado Hernando
En el condado Hernando hay evacuación obligatoria para las Zonas A, B y C.
Más información sobre emergencias en Hernando.
Refugio para personas con necesidades especiales
Challenger K-8, 13400 Elgin Blvd., Spring Hill
Refugios que aceptan mascotas
Explorer K-8, 10252 Northcliffe Blvd, Spring Hill
Mining Association Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville
Refugios en el condado Citrus
En el condado Citrus hay alerta de evacuación obligatoria para la Zona A.
Refugio para personas con necesidades especiales
Forest Ridge Elementary School, 2927 North Forest Ridge Blvd., Hernando
Refugio que aceptan mascotas
Lecanto Primary - 3790 W Educational Path, Lecanto, FL 34461
Central Ridge Elementary School, 185 West Citrus, Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs, FL 34434
Citrus High School, 600 West Highland Blvd., Inverness
MAPAS DE EVACUACIÓN
Aquí los enlaces para encontrar más información y prepararte para evacuar sólo en caso de ser necesario y que haya sido indicado por las autoridades de tu condado:
Condado Hillsborough
Encuentra tu zona de evacuación.
https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/public-safety/emergency-management/find-evacuation-information
https://hillsborough.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=960017149a5c40d0a43860aad988d2ec
Condado Polk
Sitio de preparación para emergencias y evacuaciones
https://www.polk-county.net/emergency-management/disaster-preparedness
https://www.polk-county.net/emergency-management/emergency-shelters
Condado Pasco
Mapa de zonas de evacuación
https://www.pascocountyfl.net/322/Evacuation-Zones
Condado Hernando
Rutas y zonas de evacuación
https://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-a-e/emergency-management/evacuation-routes-zones
Condado Pinellas
Información sobre planes de evacuación
https://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/knowyourzone.htm
Condado Manatee
Centro de control de emergencias
https://www.mymanatee.org/gisportal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=9edb374ac6ef492ea2d66e3314a08b82
Condado Sarasota
Mapa interactivo con niveles de emergencia y evacuación
https://ags3.scgov.net/knowyourlevel/
Condado Citrus
Mapa de niveles de evacuación y refugios (PDF)
https://www.tbrpc.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Citrus-Map-Side.pdf
Línea del tiempo: trayectoria de Ian
- Martes: Ian impactó el extremo occidente de Cuba como un poderoso huracán de categoría 3.
- Miércoles 2 AM: seguirá su rumbo hacia el norte, pudiendo alcanzar las 120 mph.
- Miércoles 2 PM: estaría a unas 130 millas de la Bahía de Tampa.
- Jueves 2 PM: estaría a unas 74 millas de la Bahía de Tampa. Se espera que sea un huracán de categoría 2.
La marejada ciclónica, los vientos con intensidad de huracán y las posibles inundaciones serían los mayores peligros de este sistema.
¿Cómo recibir las alertas y recursos disponibles en tu área?
Ian continuará cambiando su trayectoria, por lo que es sumamente importante que tengas la aplicación de Univision Tampa Bay para recibir las alertas del tiempo (descárgala gratis aquí).
También puedes seguirnos en nuestras plataformas digitales, donde nuestros reporteros y meteorólogos comparten los últimos boletines y noticias de última hora: Facebook, Instagram y Twitter.
📌 Aquí puedes ver una guía completa de recursos disponibles en el área: lugares para recoger los sacos de arena, consejos para preparar tu casa y proteger a tu familia, qué hacer si debes evacuar y mucho más.