Estos son los sitios donde puedes votar anticipadamente en las elecciones Primarias en la Bahía de Tampa
Desde este lunes 8 y hasta el próximo 21 de agosto los votantes registrados para participar en las elecciones primarias los condados de la Bahía de Tampa pueden acudir a emitir su voto de forma anticipada en decenas de puntos establecidos en Hillsborough, mientras que en los condados Pasco y Pinellas las votaciones inician el 13 de agosto.
Para poder participar en las elecciones Primarias los votantes debieron cumplir con un registro antes del 25 de julio de 2022 y haber definido si votarían en las decisiones partidistas o sólo en las que involucran afiliaciones políticas.
El día de las elecciones Primarias será el próximo 23 de agosto pero quienes lo deseen pueden acudir de forma anticipada a los siguientes puntos. La mayoría abre de 10 de la mañana a 6 de la tarde pero te recomendamos consultar con el lugar antes de acudir.
Condado Hillsbourough
Apollo Beach Recreation Center
664 Golf and Sea Blvd
Apollo Beach FL 33572
Bloomingdale Regional Public Library
1906 Bloomingdale Ave
Valrico FL 33596
Bruton Memorial Library
302 W McLendon St
Plant City FL 33563
C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library
2607 E Dr. MLK, Jr. Blvd
Tampa FL 33610
Fred B. Karl County Center
601 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa FL 33602
Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library
3910 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa FL 33611
Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library
2902 West Bearss Avenue
Tampa FL 33618
Keystone Recreation Center
17928 Gunn Hwy
Odessa FL 33556
Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library
11211 Countryway Blvd
Tampa FL 33626
New Tampa Regional Library
10001 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa FL 33647
North Tampa Branch Library
8916 North Blvd
Tampa FL 33604
Northdale Recreation Center
15550 Spring Pine Dr
Tampa FL 33624
Northwest Regional Office
4575 Gunn Hwy
Tampa FL 33624
Port Tampa Community Center
4702 W McCoy St
Tampa FL 33616
Providence West Community Center
5405 Providence Rd
Riverview FL 33578
Riverview Branch Library
9951 Balm Riverview Rd
Riverview FL 33569
Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center
2514 N Falkenburg Rd
Tampa FL 33619
Robert W Saunders, Sr. Public Library
1505 N Nebraska Ave
Tampa FL 33602
SouthShore Regional Library
15816 Beth Shields Way
Ruskin FL 33573
SouthShore Regional Service Center
410 30th St SE
Ruskin FL 33570
Southeast Regional Office
10020-S US Highway 301
Riverview FL 33578
Temple Terrace Public Library
202 Bullard Pkwy
Temple Terrace FL 33617
Town N Country Regional Public Library
7606 Paula Drive
Tampa FL 33615
USF Family Center (MHF-Activities Room)
3125 USF Banyan Cir
Tampa FL 33612
University Area Community Center
14013 N 22nd St
Tampa FL 33613
West Tampa Branch Library
2312 W Union St
Tampa FL 33607
Se puede encontrar información sobre los horarios y días en los que los puestos de votación en el sitio oficial de la Oficina de Votaciones del Condado Hillsborough.
Condado Pinellas
(a partir del 13 de agosto)
Countryside Recreation Center
2640 Sabal Springs Dr.
Clearwater, FL 33761
Gulfport Neighborhood Center
1617 49th St. S.
Gulfport, FL 33707
J.W. Cate Recreation Center
5801 22nd Ave. N.
St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Supervisor of Elections Office - Election Service Center
13001 Starkey Rd.
Largo, 33773
Supervisor of Elections Office County Building
501 First Ave. N.
St. Petersburg, 33701
Supervisor of Elections Office - Pinellas County Courthouse
315 Court St., Room 117,
Clearwater, 33756
The Centre of Palm Harbor
1500 16th St.,
Palm Harbor 34683
Condado Pasco (a partir del 13 de agosto)
ALICE HALL COMMUNITY CENTER
38116 5th Ave
Zephyrhills FL 33542
EAST PASCO GOVERNMENT CENTER
14236 6th St
Dade City FL 33523
HUDSON LIBRARY
8012 Library Rd
Hudson FL 34667
J. BEN HARRILL RECREATION COMPLEX
2830 Gulf Trace Blvd
Holiday FL 34691
LAND O' LAKES RECREATION COMPLEX
3032 Collier Pkwy
Land O' Lakes FL 34639
NEW RIVER LIBRARY
34043 State Road 54
Wesley Chapel FL 33543
ODESSA COMMUNITY CENTER
1627 Chesapeake Dr
Odessa FL 33556
PASCO COUNTY UTILITIES ADMINISTRATION BLDG
19420 Central Blvd
Land O' Lakes FL 34637
REGENCY PARK LIBRARY
9701 Little Rd
New Port Richey FL 34654
WESLEY CHAPEL DISTRICT PARK
7727 Boyette Road
Wesley Chapel FL 33545
WEST PASCO GOVERNMENT CENTER
8731 Citizens Dr
New Port Richey FL 34654
