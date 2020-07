Tormenta tropical Fay trae aviso de inundaciones repentinas a zonas de Nueva York

Heavy rainfall continues over the New York City Metro. 2.10 inches of rain has fallen in Central Park. Several reports of road closures across NYC and parts of northeast New Jersey.

Another inch of rain or more is possible thru midnight. #njwx #ctwx #nywx pic.twitter.com/d1PqC4rvmP

— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 10, 2020