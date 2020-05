Nueva Jersey permite la pesca deportiva y el alquiler de embarcaciones desde este domingo

NEW: I will sign an EO allowing for the resumption of:

🎣Fishing charters and other chartered-boat services

🛶Watercraft rentals

This Order will take effect tomorrow morning at 6:00 AM.

We will require specific social distancing and sanitation measures to be followed. pic.twitter.com/2Z9Um3LF42

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 16, 2020