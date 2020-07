Prisionero se fuga de la cárcel central de Raleigh, según la policía

If you see Chad Lee Houser call 911. He escaped from Central Prison in Raleigh. Houser is from Hope Mills and is a white male, 37 years old, approx 5’9” tall, weighs approx 168 lbs, tattoo of dragon on the left side of his neck. Last seen Chevy 4 door truck. #BOLO @NCPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/02K0weW0KI

— Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) July 10, 2020