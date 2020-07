Coronavirus: Carolina del Norte reporta más de 1,500 muertes, incluyendo 141 hispanos

NC has removed barriers to getting tested for #COVID19. If you are Black or Hispanic/Latinx, live/work in congregate living, are an essential or health care worker, or have been to a mass gathering, you can get tested without a provider referral. https://t.co/HeFtOBgzep pic.twitter.com/IuceIXMzDH

— NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) July 12, 2020