Training with less time at little or no cost at Miami-Dade County

What can you buy nowadays for less than $3? You can buy a newspaper for $2.50, a coffee is $2.75, a sandwich is about $6.80. But, can you say that you get a career, a better future, more money in your pocket with only an investment of $2.56 an hour? Yes, that’s right! Tuition for our career preparation programs is just $2.56 an hour. You can become a phlebotomist, a pharmacy technician, or even a home health aide for less than $2,700 in tuition. Many of these trainings can be completed in 300 to 1050 hours.

That is what you get when you enroll in one of more than 75 training programs at 14 conveniently located Adult Education Centers and Seven Technical Colleges that are nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education. These programs are offered to adult learners throughout the district at our technical colleges. The technical colleges are Miami Lakes Educational Center & Technical College, Lindsey Hopkins Technical College, D.A. Dorsey Technical College, George T. Baker Aviation Technical College, The English Center, Robert Morgan Educational Center & Technical College, and South Dade Technical College. Many of the programs can be completed within one year.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ (M-DCPS) Adult and Career Technical Education programs are designed to prepare students to enter the career of their choice through our professional technical training program. These are the only programs which offer so much for so little. Imagine getting an education that prepares you to enter the workforce for little or no cost? Our centers offer guidance counselors which can help you with applications for financial aid and Veterans’ educational benefits. The best part is that funding that students receive to complete their career preparation is not a loan. Most of the financial assistance offered through our adult education programs are grants which do not have to be repaid. All students finish their careers without owing any money. Since student loans are not offered, our programs are completed without financial debt. Thereby, our graduates enter the workforce free of student loans.

Students can use this workforce preparation to enter the workforce, and then as a steppingstone to further their careers in the areas of Business Administration; Commercial Arts & Multi Media Design; Construction & Apprenticeship; Commercial Foods, Culinary Arts & Baking; Health Occupations; Information Technology; Licensed Childcare; Personal Services; Manufacturing; Public Safety & Security; and Transportation.

Even better, M-DCPS Technical Colleges provide job placement services at no expense to the student. This means that once students finish their preparation, they do not have to worry about finding employment. Our graduates enter the job market prepared with the knowledge and technical skills required to compete for high paying jobs. Many of these jobs require a certificate or a license and our centers provide guidelines to help students acquire state certification and complete the requirements which will allow them to be in high demand in their field of study.

This is a unique opportunity to receive training in an area of your choice with the possibility of becoming employed upon completing a program. Because our programs are practical and hands on, you can receive your complete training in a short time. Therefore, you are able to join the workforce in a short amount of time from the time you enroll until the time you finish your program.