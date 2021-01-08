Studying for a better future during the pandemic

We’ve certainly been going through challenging times; but for many, this new reality has awakened their desire for new opportunities. Some individuals have revived their desire to reinvent themselves are seeking new ways to improve their working conditions.

But to achieve this, academic preparation is essential. Visit adulteducationworks.com for more information on some excellent adult general education programs which are designed to prepare people with different schedules and offered both: online and face-to-face.

There, you’ll be able to take the highly required GED® test, which is equivalent to a high-school diploma, and/or learn to improve your English skills – which is so necessary for all jobs and general daily life. With determination and dedication, anything is possible!

Get ready! Acquire technical skills with a “CAREER IN A YEAR”

Get ready to finish your “career in a year” and earn a certificate or license to enter the workforce. You just need to be age 16 and not enrolled in high school; but, have a keen interest in preparing for the future. Visit careerinayear.com to find all the necessary information. You’ll notice that it’s quite easy and you can even register online to advance towards a more promising working future.

Graduate with no student debt

Today, and amid circumstances as particular as a pandemic, graduating without getting overwhelmed by student loans is almost necessary. If you qualify, you can get financial aid to help cover your tuition cost. If not, you may qualify for subsidies that can help offset your already affordable tuition ($2.56 per training hour). Get more details by calling 305-558-8000, or on the website.

7 technical colleges with courses endorsed throughout Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Technical Colleges offer over 60 programs, which are nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education. In these technical colleges, you can study short-term training programs such as:

Heavy equipment operations (road construction)

Truck driving

Welding Technology

Baking and pastry making

Patient care technician

Childcare

Cosmetology

Digital design

3D animation

Air conditioning technology, and more...

Some of the more advanced training programs will take an average of 1 to 2 years, such as:

Building automation systems technology

Advanced Automotive services technology

Auto body collision repair

Marine mechanics

Aviation maintenance

Diesel engine mechanics

Practical nursing

Surgical technology