Prepárate para el Design and Remodeling Show en Miami

Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show

Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center

Tamiami Park, 10901 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165 (next to FIU)

Friday, October 1st - 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Saturday, October 2nd - Noon - 9:30 pm

Sunday, October 3rd - Noon - 7:30 pm