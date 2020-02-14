A whole new life through adult education: The myths and realities of schools that offer technical careers for adults

That’s why we decided to list the myths and truths of the greatest doubts about institutions (colleges and universities) that offer advanced education programs for adults.

Myth: “College kids are going to mock me because I’m older. They’ll point at me.”



Truth: Impossible, and this is a hurtful belief we need to clarify. In a college or trade school setting, young adults who attend school with older adults usually collaborate in class to help each other. Therefore, the time is spent more productively. Young adults are more inclined to learn from the older students; however, the older adults welcome the fact that the younger students are better at using technology.

Myth: “I can only aspire to a technical career in the United States if I’ve been a professional in my country.”



Truth: Nothing could be less true. On the contrary: in the United States, a country made of immigrants, the doors are open so that those who didn’t achieve their dream of obtaining a higher education in their own country can do so here. Every day more and more cities and counties are opening training centers with specialized programs for adults, because preparing for a better future is a growing need in adults, regardless if they are young or old, or they are working or not.

Myth: “Tuition and registration fees are more expensive for adults.”



Reality: This isn’t true, and we are glad we got to this point because it’s quite the opposite! Pay attention to this: most colleges that offer technical careers, provide great financial support to help adult students graduate without debt. Take for example Miami-Dade Technical Colleges, students who are residents of Florida actually only pay a fraction of the price, unlike what they’d pay if they attend a private institution/college. Financial Aid Programs such as the Federal Pell Grant, the Opportunity Grant, Veterans Assistance (VA), among others can help prevent students from getting into debt. Ask about this at the admissions center of any of the Miami-Dade Technical Colleges you would like to attend. You could receive very good news.

Myth: “The way in which adults are taught is different”



Reality: True! And, it makes a wonderful difference. Those who design and manage adult education programs in technical schools know that as a parent or working adult, you can’t spend your entire weekday attending class, much less spending 4 to 5 long years trying to get a degree. Thus, adult education programs offer classes under diverse and flexible schedules so that you can study while you fulfill your obligations. Often times, you can get your certificate or license to enter the workforce, in just 1 year.