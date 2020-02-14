A whole new life through adult education: The best careers you can aspire to with a technical training

Because people working in every trade know that they need to prepare better and improve their practical and theoretical skills, if they want to aspire to better opportunities within their companies, or in others.

What are the best careers to which you can aspire with a technical degree?



The answer, fortunately, welcomes many possibilities. The following are the most demanded by companies that work with colleges to recruit or train adult students.

- Agriculture

- Food and Natural Resources

- Business Administration

- Commercial arts

- 3D animation

- Aviation

- Culinary arts

- Building

- Energy

- Health care occupations

- Information technology

- Licensed childcare

- Manufacturing

- Personal services

- Public security

- Transportation, among others

Apprenticeship Training - Practical Training



Nowadays, some companies work hand-in-hand with colleges through programs known as “Apprenticeship Training,” which allow you to learn by actually practicing certain trades while earning a salary. Among others, there are technical courses in the following construction areas, a thriving industry in this country:

- Air conditioning

- Electricity

- Heat and frost Insulation

- Plumbing

- Sheet metal work

GED® / English



For those whose primary need lies in improving their ability to communicate with English, there are also classes available at every level, from the most basic to the most advanced.

Adult education centers are specialize in supporting every person who wants to advance in his or her career, so whatever the student’s educational level, they will most likely find a program that suits them, even if what they want is to prepare for the GED® exam or complete their high school diploma.

These programs help adults increase their reading comprehension levels, improve their writing, understand arithmetic and obtain basic knowledge necessary for higher education, with state-of-the-art equipment and intensive professional programs.

All this, along with flexible schedules and group work not only with competent teachers, but also with fellow students who also seek a better future, can be a source of inspiration or job opportunities.

The tools within reach