Un peatón muere por culpa de un conductor presuntamente ebrio en Madera

CITY OF MADERA: Reports of roadway flooding on SR99 near Cleveland Ave/Ave 16. Also, multiple traffic collisions are being reported along SR99 north and south of the area.

Avoid the area if possible. If you must head out, check for traffic updates at https://t.co/xe8xi3piFx. pic.twitter.com/deO5zK0syL

— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 1, 2019