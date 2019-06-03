Distritos escolares ofrecen alimentos gratis durante el verano
En el norte de Texas uno de cada seis personas padece de inseguridad alimentaria y la tasa es aún más alta entre niños.
De acuerdo con el Banco de Alimentos del Norte de Texas, uno de cada cuatro niños padece de inseguridad alimentaria.
Distritos y organizaciones del norte de Texas intentan combatir la falta de comida daría de los niños durante el verano. Aquí una lista de donde adolescentes menores de 18 años pueden ir durante el verano para recibir comida gratis.
El Distrito Escolar de Dallas
El distrito comenzará ofrecerá desayuno y almuerzos gratis desde el 5 de junio.
DISD también ofrece un mapa interactivo de las escuelas que ofrecen comida durante el vernao.
El Distrito Escolar de Fort Worth
# 001 Carter Riverside High School # 002 Arlington Heights High School
# 003 South Hills High School # 004 Diamond Hill High School
# 005 Dunbar High School # 006 Eastern Hills High School
# 008 Northside High School # 009 Poly Technical High School
# 010 Paschal High School # 011 Trimble Tech High School
# 014 Southwest High School # 015 Western Hills High School
# 016 O.D. Wyatt High School # 018 Middle Level Learning Center
# 045 Forest Oak Middle School # 050 McLean Middle School
# 056 Riverside Middle School # 057 Rosemont Middle School
# 058 Stripling Middle School # 062 International Newcomers Academy
# 063 Como Montessori # 070 McClung Middle School
# 071 Benbrook Middle/High School # 084 World Languages Institute
# 087 IM Terrell STEM/VPA # 105 West Handley Elementary School
# 111 Carter Park Elementary School # 116 Lily B. Clayton Elementary School
# 121 DeZavala Elementary School # 122 Diamond Hill Elementary School
# 123 S.S. Dillow Elementary School # 125 Eastern Hills Elementary School
# 127 C.C. Moss Elementary School # 129 Leadership Academy at John T. White
# 132 Glen Park Elementary School # 135 Van Zandt Guinn Elementary School
# 146 M.H. Moore Elementary School # 147 Morningside Elementary School
# 149 North Hi Mount Elementary School # 157 Luella Merrett Elementary School
# 159 Versia L. Williams Elementary School # 160 M.M. Walton Elementary School
# 161 Sam Rosen Elementary School # 163 Bruce Shulkey Elementary School
# 167 South Hills Elementary School # 172 W.J. Turner Elementary School
# 180 Western Hills Elementary School # 184 Worth Heights Elementary School
# 206 Bill J. Elliott Elementary School # 222 Clifford Davis Elementary School
# 225 Bonnie Brae Elementary # 226 Seminary Hills Park Elementary School