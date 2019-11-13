null: nullpx
Se espera un miércoles soleado en Arizona

Prepárese para un día con cielos despejados y condiciones secas en el valle, se espera que el termómetro alcance máximas de 80 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 53 grados.
13 Nov 2019 – 8:22 AM EST

Las temperaturas de la mañana son un poco más frías hoy en comparación con los últimos días, informa el servicio meteorológico nacional de Phoenix. Las temperaturas de la tarde volverán a superar los 80 ° en Phoenix y los 85 ° en Yuma y el Valle Imperial.


De acuerdo con servicio meteorológico nacional de Flagstaff, el mayor cambio climático de esta semana será un cielo nublado que se moverá mañana. Todavía no hay precipitaciones a la vista hasta quizás la próxima semana.


Además, en Tucson prepárese para un día con cielos despejados, condiciones secas y fuertes vientos. se espera que el termómetro alcance máximas de 85 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 35 grados.


