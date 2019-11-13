Se espera un miércoles soleado en Arizona
Las temperaturas de la mañana son un poco más frías hoy en comparación con los últimos días, informa el servicio meteorológico nacional de Phoenix. Las temperaturas de la tarde volverán a superar los 80 ° en Phoenix y los 85 ° en Yuma y el Valle Imperial.
Early morning temperatures are slightly cooler today compared to the last several days, but still quite mild. Afternoon readings will again top out around 80° in Phoenix to around 85° in Yuma and the Imperial Valley. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Jaj3q5o9C0
— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) November 13, 2019
De acuerdo con servicio meteorológico nacional de Flagstaff, el mayor cambio climático de esta semana será un cielo nublado que se moverá mañana. Todavía no hay precipitaciones a la vista hasta quizás la próxima semana.
Biggest weather change this week will be cloudy skies moving in tomorrow. Still no precip in sight until perhaps sometime next week 🤞 #azwx pic.twitter.com/EaOktKMPdn
— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) November 13, 2019
Además, en Tucson prepárese para un día con cielos despejados, condiciones secas y fuertes vientos. se espera que el termómetro alcance máximas de 85 grados Fahrenheit y mínimas de 35 grados.
A rather nice (if boring) period of weather is expected through the weekend into early next week.
On the distant horizon there looks to be a change in the overall pattern from the middle of next week onward resulting in cooler and possibly wetter conditions. #azwx pic.twitter.com/YNmQp4eqsS
— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) November 13, 2019