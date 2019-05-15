Estas son las intersecciones cerca de las gasolineras donde se han detectado dispositivos de robo en Arizona
El Departamento de Agricultura de Arizona está a cargo de la regulación de dispositivos de robo en estaciones de gasolina y le piden a la gente verificar el sello de seguridad antes de utilizarlas y así evitar ser víctimas del robo.
Phoenix- 85085 Happy Valley Rd & 19th Ave
Peoria- 85383 Lake Pleasant Rd & Pinnacle Peak Rd
Phoenix- 85022 Thunderbird Rd & 7th St
Tempe- 85282 Broadway Rd & Roosevelt St
Kingman- 86401 Andy Devine Ave & I‐40
Yuma- 85364 32nd St & Araby Rd
Phoenix- 85043 Lower Buckeye Rd & 51st Ave
Tempe- 85284 McClintock Dr & Elliot Rd
Coolidge- 85228 Arizona Blvd & Wilson Ave
Maricopa- 85139 John Wayne Pkwy & Smith Enke Rd
Mohave Valle- 86440 State Route 95 & Vacation Dr
Black Canyon City- 85324 Old Black Canyon Hwy & I‐17 Exit 242
Prescott- 86301 Willow Creek Rd & Smoke Tree Ln
Wickenburg- 85390 U.S. 60 at Mile Marker 112
Prescott- 86301 Sheldon St & Arizona Ave
Eloy- 85131 Sunland Gin Rd & I‐10
Gilbert- 85297 Power Rd & Los Altos Rd
Prescott Valley- 86314 State Route 69 & Prescott East Hwy
Prescott- 86301 Willow Creek Rd & Willow Lake Rd
Peoria- 85381 Thunderbird Rd & 79th Ave
Phoenix- 85053 Bell Rd & 41st Ave
Bullhead City- 86442 State Route 95 & Hancock Rd
Phoenix- 85037 Indian School Rd & 83rd Ave
Glendale- 85302 Northern Ave & 61st Ave
Peoria- 85345 Olive Ave & 83rd Ave
Mohave Valley- 86440 State Route 95 & Vacation Dr
Gilbert- 85296 Val Vista Dr & Pecos Rd
Phoenix- 85009 43rd Ave & Van Buren St
Tempe- 85284 Warner Rd & Kyrene Rd
Mesa- 85210 Country Club Dr & U.S. 60
Peoria- 85381 Thunderbird Rd & 67th Ave
Somerton- 85350 U.S. 95 & Bingham Ave
Aquí puede encontrar la lista de los dispositivos de robo encontrados en Arizona desde el 2016.