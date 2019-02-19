Lil Xan announces baby with Annie Smith, Noah Cyrus reacts

Lil Xan announced in an Instagram post that he is having a baby with his girlfriend Annie Smith.

The 22-year-old rapper wrote, "I wanted to wait but I just can't leave my fans in the dark, it's official I'm going to be a father. I've never felt more happy in my life."







It has been a little over five months since Xan and Noah Cyrus called it quits, but the little sister of Miley Cyrus posted to Instagram story of herself crying with a caption of "whata day." Her fans instantly put the two posts together in reaction of Lil Xan's baby news.





Then the 19-year-old posted to Instagram a selfie photo with the caption "I will be happy if it's the last thing I do."