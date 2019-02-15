Kenan Thompson to revive "All That" show

Great news for nostalgia fans of the popular 90's sketch-comedy show "All That." Nickelodeon announced that the show will be revived and premering this summer with the help of Kenan Thompson.

Thompson had first appeared on the comedy show in a sketch called "Kenan & Kel".

The "All That" show saw the end of it's run on October 22, 2005. The show helped launch Thompson's career along with Kel Mitchell, Nick Cannon and Amanda Bynes.