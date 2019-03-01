Katherine Helmond from "Who's The Boss" dead at 89

Katherine Helmond was best known for her role as Mona Robinson on the show "Who's The Boss" from 1984 to 1992.

"She was the love of my life. We spent 57 beautiful, wonderful, loving years together, which I will treasure forever," her husband of 57 years, David Christian, said in a statement. "I've been with Katherine since I was 19 years old. The night she died, I saw that the moon was exactly half-full, just as I am now... half of what I've been my entire adult life."

According to Manfred Westphal, the chief marketing and communications officer for talent agency APA had stated Helmond died from complications of Alzheimer's disease on Saturday.

Helmond had been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards and had won two Golden Globe awards for the two roles she was best known for. Playing Mona Robinson in "Who's The Boss" and playing Jessica Tate in the American sitcom "Soap."











Co-star of "Who's The Boss" Tony Danza posted to Twitter expressing his feelings about the death of Helmond.