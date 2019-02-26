Kacey Musgraves gives tribute to Selena with 'Como La Flor'

Country fans were roaring inside the stadium at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo on Monday night. All of the lights switched to royal purple and the fans went insane!

The Texas native surprised her fans with "Como La Flor", a Selena classic and the same song that the queen of Tejano performed at her last show at the same rodeo on February 26, 1995.

Musgraves flown straight to Houston to make her Rodeo debut right after being a presenter at the 91st Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood.



