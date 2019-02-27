Johnny Manziel has been banned from the Canadian Football League

Texas native Johnny Manziel or better known as Johnny Football when he was playing for Texas A&M was previously an professional quarterback for the Cleveland Browns for two seasons and then was released from the team.

After no other teams in the National Football League wanted to 6' 0" football player, Manziel had played for the Hamilton Tiger- Cats and the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League.

Now, we learned that Manziel was banned from the CFL for violating his terms of agreement with the league. While the details have not been publicly released, Manziel is out of a job.