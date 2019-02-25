JMBLYA announces 2019 line up

We're all thrilled to know who'll be performing in Austin for JMBLYA 2019 at the Circuit of the Americas on May 4th!

Today, ScoreMore released the lineup that includes Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates, Gunna, Sheck Wes, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Bhad Bhabie, Blueface, City Girls, Maxo Kream, P-Lo, WhooKilledKenny, and 10K.Caash!

Tickets on sale Friday at JMBLYA.com but you can win them right here on 98.5 The Beat!