Jennifer Lopez celebrates the big 5-0 with fans in San Antonio

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez is hitting 24 cities across North America. J. Lo will be bringing her birthday party to San Antonio for her "It's My Party: The Live Celebration" tour on June 21st at the AT&T Center.

Enjoy an evening of incredible choerography, dancers, fabulous lighting and sound along with some signature J. Lo moves on the stage.

Jenny from the block's previous tour, Dance Again World Tour raked in over one million tickets sold.